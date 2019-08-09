Earlier this year, several area retired educators supervised three groups of students from State University College at Geneseo to volunteer in storm ravaged regions.
Under the umbrella group, Livingston Cares, which is loosely connected with the Methodist Church, the students worked to repair damage from last year’s hurricanes. One group volunteered in the Florida Keys, one in Puerto Rico and one in Houston, Texas.
The work detail in the Keys were supervised by four retired teachers, including Les Buell of Williamson Central School and a member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association from Central Western Zone.
The students were divided into two work crews of five students and two “construction supervisors.” One of the crew worked to repair an extensively damaged home of a local government worker. The other demolished and restored part of a home owned by a senior, retired couple, longtime residents of Marathon, a community in the Florida Keys.
The students moved furniture, tore out damaged walls and removed debris. They learned to operate power tools, running jig saws, circular saws and table saws, to do electrical work, install windows, dry wall, insulation and paneling.
