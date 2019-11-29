PENN YAN — Catholic Charities Community Services Executive Director Lori VanAuken, along with about 40 staff and various members of the community, cut the ribbon on the expansion of the organization’s Regional Office on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The program was opened by Catholic Charities Board of Directors Vice Chair Steven Ramirez, who welcomed guests and introduced VanAuken. Speaking about the expansion, VanAuken recognized Finger Lakes Economic Development Center’s CEO, Steve Griffin, along with staff members, Mike Lipari, Mike Seppala, and Doreen Jensen, who “gave us so much help throughout the whole application process and the move itself.”
Rep. Tom Reed’s representative, Taryn Windheim, presented Catholic Charities with a certificate of recognition. Before the ribbon was cut, Jack Balinsky, Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester’s, offered a prayer.
This expansion was made possible through a deferred loan from the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center and a Community Development Block Grant derived from funding received from the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation. Catholic Charities Community Services has agreed to create three full-time positions. Provided they do so before March 31, 2021, the loan will be forgiven. The first of those three new staff, Samantha Swarthout, has already been hired and was designated to cut the ribbon.