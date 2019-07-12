WATERLOO — An African Safari-themed vacation Bible school will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, July 15 to 19 at St. Francis–St. Clare Ministry Center, 35 Center St.
African Safari is open to children from all faiths 3 years old to those entering sixth grade. There is no charge for the Christ centered program.
Coordinator Pam Kane said “Children will learn that no matter what life bring them, God is always there.”
Music, themed snacks, games, Bible story time and an imagination station will be offered daily. Pre-schoolers will have their own class. Elementary students will have a 5:1 ratio (students to teacher).
For registration, contact Pam Kane at (315) 651-4351 or email Pamela.kane@dor.org or visit https://vbspro.events/p/sfscroar.
