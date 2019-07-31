BRANCHPORT — On Wednesday, July 10, the Rochester Lancers visited Camp Good Days’ Recreational Facility on Keuka Lake to spend time with the campers.
Various players from the Lancers, the Lady Lancers, and the Lancer Dancers attended as well as Lancers Head Coach, Doug Miller; Salvatore “SoccerSam” Fantauzzo and his wife, Linda; and the Lancer Dancers’ Choreographer, Keri Miller.
The day started with a tour around the facility and a talk from Camp Good Days Founder, Gary Mervis, who explained the journey of Camp Good Days. Lunch was served at the waterfront beach area, and then the children and volunteers at Camp Good Days played some basketball and soccer with the special guests. The group shared some ice cream, and then the players signed balls, Frisbees and posters for the children to take home with them.
Childhood USA I was the kick-off residential camping program for Camp Good Days’ 40th summer, with over 90 children attending. This program allows children who have a parent or sibling diagnosed with cancer to fish in Keuka Lake, sing songs around a campfire, and do other fun activities while spending time with other children who know what it is like to be them.
For more information, or to make a tax deductible donation, call Camp Good Days at (585) 624-5555 or check out www.campgooddays.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.