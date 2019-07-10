ROMULUS — Enrolled Democrats in this Seneca County town are invited to attend a party caucus at 6 p.m. July 23 in the Willard municipal building.
Democratic candidates for the November general election will be selected. The party will be looking for candidates for town supervisor, two Town Board seats, superintendent of highways, town justice and town clerk.
Democratic caucuses in the towns of Fayette, Varick and Waterloo are yet to be scheduled. Seneca Falls Democrats will caucus for candidates at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Center.
