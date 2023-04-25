Ready to rosé all day? The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is prepared to accommodate your wish through a Rosé in May tasting pass.
Valid May 8-14 at each participating winery, the Rosé in May tasting includes one rosé plus three additional wines. With 16 participating wineries and the pass cost of $35, that’s less than $3 per tasting.
As you purchase bottles, be sure to have your tasting pass stamped. Each bottle purchased earns a stamp. Collect 12 stamps and mail in your tasting pass to be entered to win two tickets to a 2024 winter or spring wine trail event.
A very limited number of tasting passes are available, and they are on sale now. Visit www.senecalakewine.com/trail-calendar to purchase one.