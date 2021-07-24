FAYETTE -- It may be summer, but it's not too soon to get a jump on holiday shopping.
Stop out at Historic Geneva's Rose Hill Mansion today and Sunday (July 24-25) for a special Christmas in July sale event! This is an opportunity to shop for unique gifts in a historic setting with a special 15 percent discount. The Carriage House Gift Shop at Rose Hill Mansion has a unique selection of handcrafted gifts and ornaments for your Christmas tree. The shop also carries historically-inspired and locally made items, as well as souvenirs, history books, jewelry and home decorations. All purchases help support Historic Geneva's mission to tell Geneva's stories.
Rose Hill will also be open for indoor guided tours both days of the sale. Tour admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 10 to 18. Children 9 and under are free. A family rate of $25 is available for two adults and one or more children aged 10 to 18 in the same household. Tours run once an hour on the half hour. The last tour is at 3:30 p.m. each day.
Rose Hill Mansion is at 3373 Route 96A, about a mile south of Routes 5&20, near Geneva. The grounds are open year round, free of charge.
For more information, call (315) 789-3848 or visit historicgeneva.org.