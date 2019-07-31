CANANDAIGUA — The 23rd annual Rose Walk raised almost $14,000 in net proceeds for the Cardiac Rehabilitation program at UR Medicine Thompson Health, bringing the total amount raised by this event over the years to more than $300,000.
Held June 8 at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park, the event attracted community members of all ages drawn to the cause of assisting patients of the Fralick Cardiac Rehabilitation and Fitness Center at Thompson Hospital. The center helps patients regain and maintain their physical health and sense of well-being following a cardiac event.
The presenting sponsor was Finger Lakes Cardiology Associates.
To find out more about the Fralick Cardiac Rehabilitation and Fitness Center at Thompson Hospital, call (585) 396-6253 or visit www.ThompsonHealth.com.
