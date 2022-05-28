CANANDAIGUA — Roseland Wake Park will open for the 2022 season at 12 noon Sunday.
Bradley Stewart as taken over as park operations manager. He possesses more than 10 years’ experience working at cable wakeboarding parks nationwide, including Hydrous Wake Park in Dallas and Imondi Wake Zone in Grand Junction, Colo. During the winter months he works as a professional ski patroller at Breckenridge, Colo.
“I’m so excited for the opportunity to work at and help operate this incredible resource for the Finger Lakes community,”Stewart said in a press release. “You don’t need a boat to learn water sports. I’m looking forward to spending the summer in Canandaigua and teaching others the joy of learning to ride the cable.”
Roseland Wake Park is on Muar Lake, adjacent to Roseland Waterpark. It consists of a five-tower, full-sized cable system and a two-tower training cable system.