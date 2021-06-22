The deadline for applications for a Geneva Rotary Student Loan has been extended to July 1.
The Geneva Rotary Club offers interest-free educational loans to graduating seniors at Geneva High School. For over 80 years the Geneva Rotary Club Student Loan Program has helped students and their families afford the cost of a college education.
For complete details and an application form or for additional information, contact Charles Bauder by email at cnbauder@localnet.com or by telephone at (315) 789-5072.