NEWARK — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra presented a holiday music concert earlier this month to a packed house in the Newark High School auditorium.
This was the 19th consecutive year the Newark School District and the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce teamed to bring the RPO to Newark.
Paul Shewan, Ph.D., professor of instrumental music and conducting at Roberts Wesleyan College and member of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpet section, was the guest conductor.
The guest baritone soloist for this year’s RPO concert was Jeffery McGhee, Ph.D., professor of voice at Roberts Wesleyan College, who sang five solos including “White Christmas,” “Let It Snow.” “O Holy Night,” “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” “The Christmas Song” and narrated “The Night Before Christmas.”
Each year a Green Room is provided for the RPO musicians by volunteers Michele McManus, Sharon SanAngelo and Marie Burnham with donated items from some restaurants and businesses in the community, including BB’s Pizzeria, Domino’s, Erie Shore Landing, The Flower Mill, McDonald’s, Nana’s Village Restaurant & Catering, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, Parker’s Grille & Tap House, Vintage Gardens Bed & Breakfast, Walmart and Woody’s Hometown Pizza.
The Newark Music Boosters offered concessions in the foyer of the high school. All kinds of snacks including candy, pies, cupcakes, cookies, fruit and soft drinks were donated by more than 40 individuals.