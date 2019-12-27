ROCHESTER — American Rapture, a recording featuring the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Music Director Ward Stare with soloist Yolanda Kondonassis, was nominated for two Grammy awards.
This album includes the world premiere recording of Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Higdon’s Harp Concerto, written for and dedicated to Yolanda Kondonassis.
The recording received the following nominations:
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Higdon’s harp concerto, Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Best Classical Contemporary Composition: Higdon’s harp concerto, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
American Rapture also includes Samuel Barber’s Symphony No. 1 in One Movement, Op. 9 and the world premiere recording of Patrick Harlin’s Rapture. The album is designed to highlight three generations of American composition, and, as defined by Harlin in the context of his work, to depict rapture not as a religious event, but as an experience of extreme human emotion.
The 62nd Grammy Awards will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.