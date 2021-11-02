PHELPS — The Midlakes Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society welcomed 20 new members during an Oct. 20 ceremony in front of family and friends in the Midlakes High School Auditorium.
Fifth- and sixth-graders are eligible for the National Elementary Honor Society after receiving a nomination from a teacher and earning a grade point average of at least 85 percent. A faculty group reviews and determines student inductions based on the four highly regarded pillars, which include: leadership, responsibility, scholarship, and service.
Midlakes’ National Elementary Honor Society is led by advisors Erin Altman and Heather Bradley. The group participates in several community service projects throughout the school year, including a Relay for Life fundraiser.
Students welcomed into the honor society during the virtual ceremony included:
- Madison Alcock
- Nick Egburston
- Evan Everson
- Lane Frost
- Giuliana Gallagher
- Emmanuel Galliher
- Brenna Knapp
- Riley Kuhn
- Rylan Potter
- Samuel Robinette
- Nahla Romps
- Sophia Schutt
- Troy Trzeciak
- Liberty Wickings
- Phineas Akin
- Brian Cannan
- Harmony Dean
- Alivia DeJohn
- Spencer Fox
- Aubrey Morlang