NEWARK — Every single one of Newark Central School District’s 2,100 students now has a 1:1 computing device that allows offline access to class work, stored files and other educational materials as well as pre-filtered use of the Internet.
It also enables them to digitally communicate with their teachers and vice versa.
Pre-K through second-graders at Perkins and Lincoln schools got their iPads during the last school year and since the start of the 2019-20 school year in September, Kelley School, Newark Middle School and Newark High School students received their 2-in-1 laptop tablets complete with fold back screens and stylus pens that allow them to write or draw on them.
Because they have homework, NMS and NHS students are permitted to take their tablets home at night and on weekends.
Working closely with Krista Lewis, NCSD’s Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Jamie Sonneville, NCSD Director of Technology, put together a long-range 1:1 computing device initiative five years ago.
The plan was approved by the state Education Department last year and the NCSD was awarded $2.2 million in state Smart Bond Act funding to purchase the 1:1 devices. Of that amount, about half has been spent to purchase the hardware and software that goes along with the initiative so far.
While this first year is the initial implementation phase, ultimately the intent of the initiative is to marry best teaching practices with enhanced student computer literacy to bolster academic growth and improve educational outcomes.
Newark’s strategy in rolling out its 1:1 computing initiative has been lauded in both a case study white paper and an article written for the educational magazine “Inspire” by Brooklyn-based Blank Technologies Corp (Blank.tech) from which the district purchased the devices.
