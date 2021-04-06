ROCHESTER — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is accepting applications for the Douglas Lowry Award.
The award, which is named for the late dean of the Eastman School of Music, will be given to one high school senior who has excelled in music and who plans to pursue music education in college. Applications will be accepted through May 14.
The recipient of the 2021 award will earn $1,000 toward college expenses. This year’s Lowry Award is underwritten by Mary and Jack Whittier.
From its beginning, the RMHF had Dean Douglas Lowry as a trusted advisor and supporter. He was instrumental in making Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre the home for RMHF’s annual induction ceremonies. Past award recipients have included instrumentalists and vocalists, and covered the music spectrum from classical, jazz, pop and musical theater.
Apply for the Lowry Award at http://rochestermusic.org/douglas-lowry-award/.