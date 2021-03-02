PITTSFORD — Camp College Prep, a four-day seminar designed to support high school sophomores and juniors pursuing college admission, will offer two summer sessions at Nazareth College.
The first will be held July 12-15 and the second July 26-29.
For session 1, students may choose a morning class from 8:30 a.m. to noon or an afternoon class from 1–4:30 p.m.
For session 2, there will only be an afternoon class offered, again from 1-4:30 p.m.
The following topics will be covered at Camp College Prep:
• Daily instruction on preparation for the SAT and ACT.
• How to write a powerful college essay.
• College admissions timetable.
• How college admissions decisions are made.
• Factors to consider when choosing a college.
• How to successfully present yourself to colleges.
• How to develop a successful college application.
• Getting the most out of a college visit.
• Using the internet: the electronic college search.
• How to create an effective activity resume.
• How to search for scholarships.
John Serafine, director of student counseling and college advising at McQuaid Jesuit High School, and John Baynes, an English teacher at Our Lady of Mercy High School, are the instructors.
A maximum of 25 students are accepted for each session, and registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration fee is $275.
For a registration form or further information, contact Serafine at (585) 330-0103, e-mail campcollegeprep@yahoo.com, or visit www.campcollegeprep.com.