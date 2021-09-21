NEWARK — Because of its support of Newark High School students, especially during the last school year, Canal View Family Restaurant was named the 2021 recipient of the school district’s Friend of Education Award at the opening assembly of Superintendent’s Conference Day Sept. 1.
Newark Superintendent Susan Hasenauer commended Canal View Family Restaurant for its support of Newark students.
NHS Principal Nick Ganster named the reasons the award was being given to Kortni Calabrese, owner of the 247 W. Union Street eatery, such as:
• Allowed members of the Class of 2021 to paint decorations on the restaurant’s windows for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
• Donated $5,000 of its profits to the Class of 2021to help defray the costs of senior activities.
• Allowed the NHS Drama Club to film scenes in and outside the restaurant for its “We Will Rock You” Spring film/musical.
• Participated in fundraisers that netted $1,000 for Operation Graduation.
“We so appreciate the Canal View Family Restaurant for its amazing support of our school district,” Ganster said.