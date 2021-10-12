AUBURN — Clifton Springs resident Abbey Herendeen is one of 16 students being awarded a scholarship for academic achievement, community service and leadership by the Goulds Water Technology Professional Dealer’s Association. The scholarship is open to students in the United States and Canada.
“Every year, we have the opportunity and privilege of supporting 16 young students in pursuit of their dreams in higher education,” said Susan O’Grady, director of marketing, building services and agriculture for Xylem Inc. “Financial uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic still lingers for many families. Through these scholarships, we are honored to support our dealers’ families and contribute to these students’ future, success and professional development.”
Fifteen other students across the United States also will receive a $1,500 scholarship, for a grand total of $24,000 awarded.
Recipients were chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills. As a resource for GPDA members, the scholarship emphasizes the company’s support and commitment to independent dealers. The scholarships will help students obtain higher education at college or technical school.
GPDA is a network of independent water system professionals established in 1969 and is the industry’s oldest and largest dealers’ association. The professional network provides independent dealers with extensive technical and product training and has graduated more than 20,000 dealers and distributors from its education center. GPDA scholarship recipients are family members of GPDA members. Since its inception, the annual GPDA scholarship program has awarded more than $348,000 to 304 recipients.
To learn more about the Goulds Professional Dealer Association and GPDA scholarship, visit: https://info.xyleminc.com/gpda-program.html.