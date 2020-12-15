CLYDE — The Clyde-Savannah National Honor Society inducted ten new members on Dec. 2. Although this year’s ceremony was held virtually, returning NHS members and NHS adviser Gwen Bastedo kept with tradition in leading the celebration.
The new inductees included: Abigail Bastedo, Phineas Bastian, Eduardo Chagoya, Joseline Cortez, Angelenia Dennis, Shania Gonyeau, Jaiden Manns, Colton Rice, Paige Varalli and Kaitlyn Walters. Returning members were: Sigourney Secor (President), Erin Mann (Vice President), Riley Wright (Secretary), Reese Carr (Treasurer), Skylar Lumadue (Historian), and Jenna Manns.
The ceremony began with recorded music courtesy of Clyde-Savannah sophomore Quillan Shimp and Jr/Sr High School vocal/choral teacher Pamela Teelin. After welcoming messages from Bastedo and Clyde-Savannah HS Principal Dr. Craig Pawlak, returning NHS members briefly spoke about the chapter’s qualities: leadership, knowledge, scholarship, service, and character. Current members then spoke a few words about each inductee before introducing them. Each new member verbally affirmed their induction with the traditional Oath, led by current Clyde-Savannah NHS President Sigourney Secor. New members are set to receive an NHS key and a certificate of membership at a later date.
“I’m excited to welcome such a fine group of students to our Clyde-Savannah National Honor Society,” Bastedo said. “I believe that they not only possess scholarship, but the all-important qualities of leadership, knowledge, service and character.”
The Zoom-based ceremony was open to the public. Many of the students’ family members and others from the school community virtually attended, typing out well wishes at the end of the ceremony that students were able to read from the site’s message board.
“I offer my congratulations to all the students being inducted into the prestigious National Honor Society. I am so proud of all of them,” Pawlak said.
Although there was no formal reception to celebrate these students and their accomplishments, the congratulatory messages are no less sincere. “These exceptional students have faced some difficult circumstances, but they persevered and I am extremely proud to have them represent Clyde-Savannah as members of the National Honor Society,” said Clyde-Savannah CSD Superintendent Michael Hayden.