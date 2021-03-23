CORNING — Rep. Tom Reed has announced the start of the 23rd Congressional District’s annual art competition.
“We ... look forward to seeing all the submitted artwork from students across the district,” Reed said in a press release. “We care about providing young people in our community with a platform to hone and celebrate their artistic talents.”
The annual competition is open to all high school students in the 23rd Congressional District. One student will have their original artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol and will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., for the exhibition opening of their artwork. Five student finalists will have their artwork displayed in Reed’s Washington, D.C., office.
Framed artwork must be submitted to one of Reed’s district offices, with the appropriate documentation, by April 16. One piece of artwork can be submitted from each high school. Call Sharon Murphy at (607) 654-7566 to confirm the day and approximate time to drop off. The Student Information and Release Form must be attached to the back of the artwork.
If dropping your artwork off in person, remember to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.