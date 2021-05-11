GENEVA — Cozy Days Christian Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2021-22 school year.
Two-, three-, and five-day programs are available.
To register, call Cozy Days at (315) 789-2635 and leave a message for Annie McFadden or Mary Rose Cass.
