MARION — Shane Dehn began his new duties as interim principal at Marion Junior-Senior High School Oct. 5.
Marion’s Board of Education had confirmed the move at its Sept. 21 meeting.
Dehn has been K-12 assistant principal since going to Marion from the Phelps-Clifton Springs school district in January 2018.
“As the K-12 assistant principal for us, he has demonstrated outstanding problem-solving skills, as well as the ability to form relationships with people of all ages and backgrounds,” Marion Superintendent Don Bavis said. “(He) truly embodies the district core value that students are at the heart of what we do. It wasn’t a hard decision to make.”
Dehn earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and a certificate of advanced study in leadership at SUNY Oswego.
“Since coming here, I have just fallen in love with the district,” Dehn said. “You have that small-town feel and all that comes with that, but we have mega capacity with academics, the arts and athletics. As the incoming interim junior-senior high school principal, I see so many opportunities for our students to pursue their passions.”
Dehn succeeds Nicholas Ganster, who was named high school principal in Newark last month.