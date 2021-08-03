DUNDEE — Olivia Thomas, a member of the Class of 2021 at Dundee Central School, received the Ruth Soules Scholarship.
Ruth (Allen) Soules’ family established the $1,000 scholarship in her memory to be awarded to a DCS graduate planning to pursue a career in nursing or other health care-related field. Thomas will attend Corning Community College, with a long-term goal of pursuing a master’s degree in occupational therapy.
In her last two years of high school, Thomas completed Gemini classes in Spanish, psychology, English, economics, the math of money, and government.
She was class president in 2019-20 and participated in many extracurricular and community activities, including National Honor Society, Art Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Creative Writing Club. Her peers honored her by selecting her to be included in the Natural Helpers program, which shows students how recognize serious problems and to seek adult and expert help. Thomas effectively juggled her studies, activities and community involvement while working part-time throughout high school.
The one-year scholarship memorializes Soules, who received her licensed practical nursing degree from the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing at Geneva General Hospital. The scholarship, which is administered through the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, is awarded on the basis of academic achievement, participation in school and community activities, commitment to a career in healthcare services and recommendations.