The Finger Lakes Health Foundation encourages area residents and organizations to support the Ruth Soules Memorial Scholarship through their financial gifts. To make a contribution to the scholarship, send a check, payable to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, to the Foundation Office, 196 North St., Geneva. Note that the gift is for the Ruth Soules Memorial Scholarship on the check. Or, donate online: https://www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/. Please direct questions to: (315) 787-4050.