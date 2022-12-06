Edward Kelty appointed as FLCC's new CIO

CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College President Robert K. Nye has appointed Edward Kelty, of Honeoye Falls, as Chief Information Officer.
As a member of the senior leadership team, Kelty serves as the college’s leader and advocate for information technology, with responsibility for planning, coordinating, implementing and evaluating a comprehensive technology environment for both academic and administrative computing systems. The CIO is responsible for policy development, budget preparation, and management of all institutional computing and network resources.
Kelty has 30 years of experience working at community colleges in Arizona, including 14 years as a chief information officer. He is a graduate of the University of Ottawa and earned his master’s in educational leadership at Northern Arizona State University.
Kelty succeeded John Taylor, of Farmington, who retired as Chief Information Officer.