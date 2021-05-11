CANANDAIGUA — The Eisenhower College Alumni Association is accepting applications for this year’s essay contest from high school seniors until June 1.
This year’s contest addresses the following question: Is the study of liberal arts still a viable, necessary component of higher education, or is STEM education the education of the future?
Graduating seniors are welcome to apply. A one-time award worth up to $5,000 will be given to the author of the winning essay.
For more information, check with your high school Guidance Department and/or counselor and ask about the program.