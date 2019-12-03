PENN YAN — Penn Yan Academy recently held its Project Lead the Way White Coat ceremony.
Five students were honored for their dedication to and academic prowess in the biomedical classes over the course of three years. They are Nicholas Jareke, Molly Pullen, Christian Reinard, Ashley Sisson and Kevin Smith.
Project Lead the Way biomedical classes are for students who are interested in a career within the medical or science field. The course of instruction focuses on specific cases and medical conditions as well as using proper science and medical technology tools.
During their first year of biomedical classes, students focused on the study of human medicine, research, and an introduction to bioinformatics. They investigated the human body systems and various health conditions including heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and infectious diseases.
The second year these students engaged in the study of how the body systems work together to maintain homeostasis and good health. They designed experiments, investigated the structures and functions of body systems and monitored body functions such as muscle movement, reflex and voluntary actions and respiratory operation.
Currently, the students are investigating a variety of interventions involved in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer, genetic engineering, organ transplants and other autoimmune diseases as they follow the lives of a fictitious family.
Honorees received their white lab coats from Brenda Travis, one of the certified Project Lead the Way Instructors. These coats symbolize an important rite of passage that denotes the beginning of a significant chapter in becoming a health care professional. They also received a Caduceus lapel pin.