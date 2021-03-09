CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College Foundation is accepting online scholarship applications from current and new students through May 2.
The Foundation distributes about $165,000 annually, scholarships that are created by local residents and organizations. Amounts range from $250 to full tuition.
New scholarships awarded for the first time in 2020-21 include the Sam Argetsinger Memorial Scholarship, created in memory of its namesake, a Finger Lakes grape grower known for his interest in preservation, land management, and Iroquois history.
Some scholarships have specific eligibility criteria. For example, the AMVETS Post 332 Farmington, NY Scholarship is available to veterans or family members of veterans.
Geneva High School graduates who plan to major in human services have preference for the Bowen Family Memorial Scholarship.
The full list is available at flcc.edu/scholarships. One application covers all scholarships.
To apply, students must be a current FLCC student or be accepted as a new student for fall 2021.
The Google Chrome web browser is necessary for completing the scholarships. Students are encouraged to have someone read over their application before submitting it.
Scholarship recipients will be notified of their award status during the summer prior to the fall semester via their fingerlakes.edu student email address.
Email scholarships@flcc.edu with questions.