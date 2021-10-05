CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College celebrated 133 high school equivalency graduates recently, its largest class ever, in part due to the addition of distance learning during the pandemic.
About two dozen opted to participate in a ceremony in late August, held outdoors to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.
Kathleen Guy, director of adult basic education for the college, said the state Education Department’s decision to add distance learning and to accept previous Regents credit made it possible for more people to complete the program.
FLCC’s program allows people to work at their own pace with an instructor to prepare for the five exams necessary to earn a high school equivalency diploma.
Information about FLCC’s high school equivalency and English as a second language programs is available at flcc.edu/abe or by calling (585) 785-1544. Classes are offered online and in-person days and evenings in Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties.
The graduates by county and town are as follows:
Cayuga County
- Auburn: Kizzy Mitchell
- Sterling: Dominic Mason
Ontario County
- Bloomfield: Keontay Brown Sanders, Veronica Dora, Glory Gumaer
- Canandaigua: Jadah Cole, Casandra Colf, Maura Gysel, Connor Frarey, Gabriel Johnson, Brody Mack, Stephanie Maxwell, Kiera Murphy, Jeffrey Rider, Ryan Schmidt, Michael Shugars, Michael Sills, Heather Tifft, Jaida White
- Clifton Springs: Vanessa Hurtado, Taylor Smith
- Farmington: Alyssa Brickey, Andrea Estares, Jesse Struthers
- Geneva: Joanna Arnold, Malcolm Blake, Paul Bostwick, Attriana Bowles, Felicita Figueroa, Faith Jensen, Devanie Johnson, Shatera McKoy-Hippert, Destiny Orr, Tricia O’Sullivan, Lilly Rhinevault, Jennifer Scarbrough, William Uerkvitz
- Honeoye: Katelyn Cooper
- Manchester: Haley Rae Hess
- Naples: Jonathan Devers
- Phelps: Kyle Graham, Taylor Tones, Brandin Wood, Tanya Wood
- Shortsville: Amie Barber, Jacob Koelling
- Stanley: Sarah Scruton
- Victor: Adam Donnelly
Seneca County
- Seneca Falls: Kyle Bush, Taylor Doane, Alexandra Hatcher
- Waterloo: Jennifer Bartran, Dustin Powell, Melanie Weaver
Wayne County
- Clyde: Shelly Muraj
- Lyons: Gideon Compton, Michelle Eagley, Nicole Foote, Nicole Klem, Terrell Martinez, Briah Rawlings
- Macedon: Colby Soper
- Marion: Aracely Ortiz-Feria, Samantha Lee, Hannah Tuttle
- Newark: Aubrie Briggs, Hector Garcia, Riley Holliday, Janet Johnson, Kason Morrison, Aleah Murray, Ashley Revoir, Meagan Webster
- Ontario: Alyssa Buda, Isabella Graziose, Travis Lewis, Jayden Supersad, Brittany Williams
- Palmyra: Justin Gushlaw, Gary Vanderwall
- Savannah: Alexus Daniels, David Garcia, Austin Steele
- Sodus: Sara Despaw, Olivia Dewick, Gloria Pozos, Clifford Wood
- Sodus Point: Carlton Crane Wright, Bryce Premo
- South Butler: Kathleen Buettner Mullin
- Walworth: Bridgette West
- Williamson: Charles Formicola, Justice Morris, Dulce Ruelas
- Wolcott: Angelique Gardner, Micah Pare, Stacy Scott, Kaylyn Spraker
Yates County
- Dresden: Camden Bailey, Chandler Jensen
- Dundee: Ingrid Semans
- Himrod: Jay Bailey
- Lakemont: Hope Austin
- Middlesex: Jennifer Boyack, Devin Caulkins
- Penn Yan: Alexis Brewer, Wyatt Condrey, Shayna Duval, Jamie Fry, Jaiden LaBarr, James Taylor, Andrew Weimer