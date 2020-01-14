CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College will host information sessions on two short-term technology programs that begin in March.
FLCC staff will give an overview and answer questions about the six-month advanced manufacturing machinist program on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. at ITT Goulds Pumps, 240 Fall St., Seneca Falls. The training program is held at the ITT Goulds facility from March 16 through Sept. 23. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m., which allows high school seniors to enroll.
Students in the advanced manufacturing machinist program learn to use computerized machine tools to manufacture precision parts in the aerospace, automotive, medical and other industries.
The college will host an information session on the 12-week mechatronic technology program on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. at the FLCC Victor Campus Center, 200 Victor Heights Parkway, off Route 251. Classes run from March 30 through June 12 at the Victor Campus Center; students learn the mechanical and electrical fundamentals common to many local businesses and earn certifications in soldering.
Both programs have a near 100 percent placement rate due to high demand for technology skills in the Rochester region. FLCC staff will also provide assistance with grant funding to cover the cost of tuition for those who attend one or both sessions.
All registration is online at flcc.edu/workforce under “Manufacturing Programs” or call (585) 785-1670.