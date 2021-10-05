CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College is offering a series of fall community education classes, including Spanish for beginners and planning for retirement. The time commitment and costs vary.
Registrations for these classes can be made at flcc.edu/workforce. Anyone with questions may email to workforce@flcc.edu.
All those receiving instruction at an FLCC site must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to the start of class.
A list of classes with days, times, locations and costs is as follows:
Writing in Nature, Geneva Campus Center, began Oct. 4
Adjunct faculty member Kathy Fuchs will teach a two-session course on describing the splendor of the Finger Lakes area. Students will listen briefly to other nature writers and look at models for prose and poetry on Mondays, Oct. 4 and 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Geneva Campus Center, 63 Pulteney St. The cost is $23 per student.
Beginner Spanish, Geneva Campus Center, begins Oct. 14
Nancy Valez-Anderson will teach Beginner I Conversational Spanish, an eight-week class that runs Thursdays, from Oct. 14 through Dec. 9 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Geneva Campus Center, 63 Pulteney St. This class is designed for those with no background in Spanish, particularly those who may find language skills helpful in their current and future employment. The class costs $140.
Investing in a Successful Retirement, Online, begins Oct. 19
This four-week online seminar meets online on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m., starting Oct. 19. It introduces participants to a conservative approach to money management and will help identify lifestyle issues facing retirees. Training includes a comprehensive seminar workbook and a retirement planning template that will help participants develop a retirement budget and a written inventory of assets, income, Social Security, and pension benefits. The cost is $29.
A Mindful Approach to Nutrition and Good Health, Victor Campus Center, begins Oct. 25
Izy Grooms, associate professor in the nutrition and dietetics program, teaches this three-week class on Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m., starting Oct. 25 at the Victor Campus Center, 200 Victor Heights Parkway. Participants will learn how to eat mindfully, how to add one habit at a time to improve health, and how eating healthy is not as hard as you think. The cost is $30.
Household Budgeting Basics: Ways to Improve Your Household Finance, Online or Victor Campus Center, begins Nov. 8
Christopher McNamara, associate professor of business, leads this one-time class on Monday, Nov. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Victor Campus Center, 200 Victor Heights Parkway. It will focus on the basics of creating a budget, along with a conversation on ways for individuals to save money. Topics include why budgeting is important, the basics of a balance sheet and income statement, and the characteristics of a budget. The cost is $20.