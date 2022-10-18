GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Community College Geneva Campus Center at 63 Pulteney St. will offer the following community education courses in November:
• “The American Revolution and its Impact on the Finger Lakes” meets for two sessions, Nov. 3 and 17, from 6-7:30 p.m. each night. Historian Preston Pierce will discuss the outbreak of the American Revolution in the Hudson and Mohawk valleys and how the struggle in those areas resulted in the spread of the conflict to the Finger Lakes region. The cost is $39. The online registration link is available on the FLCC events calendar at events.flcc.edu.
• “3D Printing: Getting Started” meets on four Mondays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 6-8 p.m. each night. Instructor Bill Pealer Jr. will introduce community members to 3D printing, specifically fused filament fabrication, including the printer types, filament types, slicing software, where to find 3D files to print, and basic 3D CAD modeling. Participants should have a core competency in Windows or Mac computer use, including experience with inkjet printers, digital photography, and Microsoft Office products. The cost is $60.
Proof of covid vaccination is required for in-person attendance at FLCC classes.
For more information, call 585-785-1670.