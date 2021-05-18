CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College is now offering a one-year viticulture certificate to provide a quicker path to a career in the growing wine and grape industry, particularly for adults who already have a college degree.
The 29-credit-hour program consists of nine classes that provide a practical education in viticulture and winemaking. Students will gain skills necessary to become a wine hobbyist or begin an entry-level position in the wine industry. They will also have the option to continue on and get the FLCC associate degree in viticulture and wine technology, which includes additional courses in science as well as history and communication.
“We have so many students that come through here that have a degree already,” said Paul Brock, associate professor of viticulture and wine technology.
Many of FLCC’s viticulture and wine technology students are older adults or even retirees interested in transitioning to a new career in the region’s iconic industry.
“This program allows them to focus on the core skills of growing grapes and making wine, and provides them with a recognized credential,” Brock added.
Required courses are General Chemistry I, Introduction to Wines and Vines, Basic Viticulture Techniques, Summer Vineyard Technology Practicum, Introduction to Enology Lab Techniques, Vineyard Management, Fall Wine Technology Practicum, Enology I, and First Aid and Basic Life Support.
FLCC launched its viticulture and wine technology degree program in the fall of 2009 in response to interest among local winemakers for a formal training program. FLCC partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Finger Lakes Grape Program and Anthony Road Wine Co. in 2012 to plant a 2-acre teaching and demonstration vineyard where students learn hands-on vineyard practices and harvest grapes for winemaking.
In 2015, the college opened the FLCC Viticulture and Wine Center at the Cornell Agriculture and Technology Park in Geneva. The facility has an enology lab, teaching winery, vineyard and aging rooms to provide students with the same equipment and environment they will experience in the industry.
The college is developing an online version of the certificate that would compress hands-on elements into a two-week residency, making it more accessible to those who do not have time in their schedule for hands-on classes through the year.
In addition, FLCC’s viticulture programming was recently featured in a video series called “In Depth,” created for and distributed on public television. The series highlights breakthroughs and innovations in education, health, technology, agriculture and other industries.