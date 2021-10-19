CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College will make a reading by poet and essayist Albert Abonado available online to the community today at 2 p.m. The link is available on the FLCC calendar at events.flcc.edu.
The reading is part of Laker Day, an FLCC tradition in which faculty and students take a break from classes to participate in hands-on activities and special events. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, access for the general public to this and other events is available online.
Abonado is based in Rochester and teaches creative writing at SUNY Geneseo and Rochester Institute of Technology. He earned a master of fine arts degree from the Bennington Writing Seminars and received fellowships for poetry from the New York Foundation for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
He co-hosts New Ground Poetry Night along with the poet Jonathan Everitt. New Ground is an open mic poetry series on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at Equal=Grounds Coffee, located at 750 South Ave., Rochester.