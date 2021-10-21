CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College will resume restaurant nights, in which culinary arts students prepare gourmet meals open to the public, on five consecutive Fridays, starting tomorrow.
Dinner at Julia — named in honor of Julia Child — gives students hands-on experience under the supervision of their instructors. Menus feature soup, appetizer, salad, entrée, dessert and coffee.
Reservations are required. Those interested in attending may email requests for groups of up to six people to Julia@flcc.edu. Requests are confirmed within 24 hours. Full names and contact information for all guests are required due to the potential need for Covid-19 contact tracing.
All visitors are required to wear face coverings when not eating or drinking.
Upcoming dates and times are as follows:
• Oct. 22, 6 p.m.
• Oct. 29, 5 p.m.
• Nov. 5, 6 p.m.
• Nov. 12, 6 p.m.
• Nov. 19, time TBD.
The Oct. 29 time is earlier to allow guests to attend the FLCC Fall Faculty Recital at 7:30 p.m. that evening. Entry to the recital is free.