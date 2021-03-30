CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College Foundation plans to take its annual Vintners & Valentines fundraiser virtual on Friday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
Participants will enjoy an online wine tasting and conversation with those on the front lines of raising the Finger Lakes’ profile as an international wine region. Wine will be shipped or available for pickup, along with a copy of a cookbook, “Julia for Four,” created by culinary arts students.
A meal from the cookbook has been selected for participants to prepare. Or, participants can order out.
“We look forward to resuming the popular Vintners and Valentines gourmet dinner and live auction early next year,” said Louis Noce, the chief advancement officer. “Our virtual event maintains our focus on excellence in winemaking and support for educational programming to continue that tradition.”
The event begins with remarks from President Robert Nye and FLCC faculty and students. Participants spend the rest of the time in online breakout rooms with winemakers who take them through the tasting.
The cost is $100 per person, including two bottles of wine, or $160 per couple, including three bottles of wine. Sponsorships also are available. Tickets can be purchased online at give.flcc.edu. and the deadline to order is April 15.
All proceeds will be used to cover expenses for the viticulture and wine technology and hospitality programs. Both involve substantial equipment and supply costs related to the hands-on nature of instruction.