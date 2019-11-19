SENECA FALLS — 4-H’er Mark Freier, 15, is representing the Seneca County Livestock and Artistry Club this week at the 2019 National 4-H Poultry & Egg Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.
During the conference, Mark will participate in the Avian Bowl with other members of the New York State 4-H team.
The National 4-H Poultry & Egg Conference recognizes 4-H members from around the U.S. who have excelled in their state 4-H poultry learning activities, with the overall objective of offering national events designed to introduce participants to poultry science and the poultry industry. Life skills, careers, and other topics related to poultry are included in the conference. The Avian Bowl is a double elimination contest for state teams, in which contestants must have a comprehensive knowledge of subject matter for a variety of topics including multiple poultry species, food safety, physiology, nutrition, eggs, and more.
In addition to the Avian Bowl, the conference will hold poultry judging, egg preparation demonstration, as well as chicken and turkey barbecue contests. Each event will showcase participant knowledge and relevant value to the poultry industry. Learning opportunities will include becoming an informed consumer, food safety, leadership, communication skills, problem solving, and decision making.
Freier, a member of Seneca County 4-H, also participates in several animal science programs working with dairy and beef cows, working oxen, and sheep. In 2019, he did well in the archery and shotgun disciplines of 4-H Shooting Sports, public presentations, food and nutrition projects including Produced in New York State and The Great 4-H Cookoff, and more.
For more information about 4-H in Seneca County, contact Rachel Williams or Nate Kennedy at seneca@cornell.edu.