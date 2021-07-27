VICTOR — Elementary, middle school and high school teachers can take advantage of the region’s history and culture from the direct perspective of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) people at Ganondagan’s Educators’ Day. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Ganondagan’s Seneca Art & Culture Center.
Teachers will engage in authentic teaching and learning experiences that can be brought into their classrooms through shared lesson plans and activities that serve to enrich New York state-mandated curriculum. Throughout the day, educators will gain a deeper and more integrated understanding of Haudenosaunee and U.S. history, culture and contemporary life. Educators will learn directly from Haudenosaunee knowledge keepers, educators and interpreters through a variety of teaching modalities including presentations, open dialogue, hands-on activities, interpretive tours and break-out sessions.
The cost is $50, which includes admission to the Seneca Art & Culture Center and Bark Longhouse, plus coffee and beverages. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.. Attendees should bring a lunch; refrigeration is available. A portion of the program will be outdoors, so comfortable clothes, walking shoes and weather-appropriate clothing are recommended.
For more information, including complete topics and registration, visit https://ganondagan.org/educator-day.