GENEVA — The Geneva City School District is hosting an online community forum Wednesday and Thursday to provide an opportunity for district residents to learn about and contribute to the GCSD’s strategic plan.
The forum will run in English on Wednesday and Spanish on Thursday. Both sessions run from 5-6 p.m.
The district began working on a strategic plan in January, with a steering committee of parents, staffers, and community partners leading the way. Opportunities will be held throughout March for input from all.
For details or the Zoom link, visit www.genevacsd.org/forum.