GENEVA — The Geneva City School District is launching a parent advisory committee that will meet three times with Superintendent Patricia Garcia during the year.
Members will have the opportunity to express thoughts and ideas about education in the district.
Meetings will be held either in-person, with appropriate COVID-19 precautions in place, or via Zoom.
Parents and guardians interested in serving on this committee should contact GCSD Public Relations Officer Heather Swanson at hswanson@genevacsd.org or (315) 781-0400, ext. 1102, by Oct. 9.