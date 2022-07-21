Geneva Boys and Girls Club present 'BubbleMania'

GENEVA — On July 23, at 9 a.m., the Geneva Boys and Girls Club, 1st 1000 Days will present “Bubble Mania” featuring Doug Rougeux at the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road. This event is free and open to ages 5 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult
As the “Bubble Man,” Rougeux will create a fun, interactive, magical bubble extravaganza while explaining the science behind it. In addition to Bubble Mania, there will be other indoor fun featuring a pancake breakfast, two bounce houses and lots of interactive activities. Space is limited so arrive early. For information, call 315-759-6060 or email katherine.mcconaughy@genevabgc.org