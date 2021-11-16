GENEVA — Two new assistant principals will be joining the Geneva City School District at the end of November.
Luke Wilson, a Rochester educator, will join North Street School, and Timothy Baker, a Monroe 2 BOCES educator, will join Geneva High School. Wilson fills a vacancy left by Christine Taylor, who is now West Street principal. Baker fills a vacancy left by Allison Stephens, who accepted a position in another district.
Wilson is currently arts integration coordinator at the Rochester City School District, where he has been a teacher and administrator since 2007. He will complete a Certificate of Advanced Studies as a building leader this December from Niagara University and has a master’s in music education from Roberts Wesleyan College and a bachelor’s in music education from the State University of New York at Fredonia.
“I am excited to be one of the assistant principals here at North Street School,” said Wilson. “My goal is to create solid relationships with our students and staff in order to continue the great work already being done within this wonderful building.”
Baker is currently a special education teacher at Westview Exceptional Children, Monroe 2 BOCES, where he has worked since 1997. He has a Certificate of Advanced Studies as a building and district leader, a master’s in special education from Concordia University and a bachelor’s in adolescence 7–12 and special education from Roberts Wesleyan College.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be in this position, and I am eager to learn how amazing this school environment is,” said Baker. “I have spent 21 years at BOCES 2, and when I made the transition to leadership, I knew that I always wanted to work in a diverse, energetic, and creative district.”
Additionally, in an effort to respond to needs at Geneva High School, North Street School Principal Kevin Fairben will join the administrative team there. Assistant Superintendent Tracy Marchionda will serve as acting principal of North Street School.
Tricia Budgar, who has been serving as acting principal at the middle school since Oct. 22, will continue to serve in that role.
“Dr. Fairben, Mrs. Marcionda, and Mrs. Budgar are experienced administrators and I thank them for their flexibility and leadership,” said Acting Superintendent Kathleen Davis.
Mike Simon has taken over as acting athletics director, a position he held at Clyde Savannah Central School. Simon also has experience as a teacher, coach, principal and assistant principal, including in Geneva.