GENEVA — The Geneva City School District has appointed a director of dual language programs and equity.
Aracelis Ayala was named to the new position at the district’s regular Board of Education meeting March 8. The position will replace the district’s director of innovation and multi-language learners, which has been vacant since July 2020.
“It would be difficult to overstate the importance of equity in education. This is a prominent topic in the national discourse right now, and it needs to be a prominent topic in our school district,” Geneva Superintendent Patricia Garcia said in a press release. “Adding a director of dual language programs and equity is an important step in removing barriers and helping ensure the success of all of our students. I know that Ms. Ayala is excited to take on this new role, and I am confident that she will do well.”
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity and look forward to the opportunity to work under Dr. Garcia’s leadership,” Ayala said. “We always talk about equal opportunity, but equality and equity are not the same thing. I like to compare it to bicycles — when you give a child a bicycle, you tailor it to that child’s needs. Their first bike might be a tricycle, or it might have training wheels. You wouldn’t give a 3-year-old the same bicycle that you give a 6-year-old — if you did, they might not both be successful. Equity is about giving each child the bicycle they need in that moment so that later they can choose whether they prefer a city bike, a racing bike, maybe even a mountain bike.”
Ayala is a bilingual educator who is in her 24th year at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in the Rochester City School District. She has a Master of Arts degree in educational leadership from St. John Fisher College, a Master of Arts in bilingual education from The College at Brockport, and a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education from the University of Puerto Rico.
Ayala will join the district April 7.
In addition, Geneva plans to make another hire soon. The school district is searching for a new middle school principal.
Current Geneva Middle School Principal Bob Smith has accepted a position as Geneva City School District director of facilities, effective July 1. He has over 20 years of experience in carpentry, construction, equipment service, and maintenance. His predecessor, Tim Emery, announced his retirement in February.
Smith has been middle school principal since August 2013. Prior to that, he was assistant principal of Geneva High School from 2010.
“It has been an honor to serve as Geneva Middle School principal,” Smith said in a press release. “I have enjoyed my eight years in the role, but I am excited to take the next step in my career. I remain committed to helping our schools provide the educational opportunities our students deserve in the high-caliber facilities they are entitled to.”
“This change opens a new and exciting chapter for Mr. Smith, for our facilities department and for Geneva Middle School,” Garcia said. “I am confident this is a positive step for the district and look forward to reviewing applications for our new principal.”
The district is accepting applications for Smith’s successor. Applications are due by the end of March.