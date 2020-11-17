GENEVA — Since Nov. 9, Geneva Music Festival artists have been providing the school outreach programs that were postponed by pandemic-related shutdowns in the spring. They conclude tomorrow.
Many artists make extra time prior to the festival to share their talents in the community and were preparing to do so again in 2020 before the festival had to move to a virtual format. ATLYS, a classically trained, crossover string quartet comprised of four women, have made up for lost time through virtual programming with North Street School.
Due to ongoing limitations, including the inability of the school to hold an assembly with all students, ATLYS revised its plans. In collaboration with general music teacher Laurie Williams, the quartet has devised a way to see all 18 sections of the fourth- and fifth-graders through virtual visits.
“We’ll present to the students about playing our awesome string instruments and the great power and fun of music,” explained violinist Sabrina Tabby of ATLYS.
The group also has devised two video collaboration projects, one per grade. These will involve every fourth- and fifth-grader playing on the percussion instruments they were given this year, even the fully-remote learners. It will pertain to the genre of music they are focusing on, respectively, this year.
Final videos will be posted on Geneva Music Festival’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube), likely by the end of December.
The Geneva Music Festival is set to take place in 2021 and will celebrate its first decade. For more information, visit www.genevamusicfestival.com.