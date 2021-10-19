GENEVA — Robert K. Ernst, PhD, Dr. Paul & Mrs. Jean Corcoran Professor, has been appointed chair of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry’s Department of Microbial Pathogenesis.
Ernst, originally from Geneva, is internationally recognized for his pioneering research examining the molecular basis by which microbial pathogens modify the lipid component of their membrane and how these alterations affect or circumvent normal host innate immune system response. He is co-founder of the startup Pataigin, created to commercialize the technology that identifies infections by developing a “barcode” for each pathogen strain, and the recipient of numerous National Institutes of Health grants.
Ernst was awarded the 2021 University System of Maryland (USM) Regents’ Faculty Award for Excellence in Scholarship, Research, or Creative Activity, the highest honor presented by the USM Board of Regents to exemplary faculty members. Ernst was recognized by the University of Maryland Baltimore (UMB) as Researcher of the Year in 2017 and Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019. In addition, he was the inaugural recipient of the Mark E. Shirtliff, PhD, Student Mentor Award, presented by the UMB Graduate Program in Life Sciences in 2018.