GENEVA — Dozens of children and their parents gathered expectantly in front of the Geneva Reads Farmers’ Market booth Aug. 19, eager to hear what prize they’d won in Geneva 2030’s second annual Summer Reading Adventure.
There were Kindles, a horseback-riding session and Lego sets.
To be eligible, the kids needed to fill out and submit a game card with reading activities they’d enjoyed between June and Aug. 17. The options were many and varied, including:
- Reading to a family member.
- Reading the lyrics to a song.
- Reading about a holiday.
- Reading for 10 minutes … or 60 minutes.
- Reading a science book.
- Reading while hanging upside down.
Children could earn 1-5 entries in the prize drawing, depending on how many days they’d completed.
Each child won a prize and a free pizza sandwich from the Pizza Posto food truck, paid for by Hobart and William Smith Colleges Trustee Daniel Rosensweig. Rosensweig is CEO of Chegg, an education technology company.
Gannon Annear, now a second-grader, said he read throughout the summer anyway, but the prizes served as a fun incentive, as was the promise of free pizza.
“I like the Magic Treehouse books and the Berenstain Bears series,” he said in July. “I hope I win a prize but either way, I’m glad I’ll get pizza!”
Participation in the Summer Reading Adventure more than doubled from 2019.
The program was organized by the Literacy Action Team of Geneva 2030. Prizes were donated by Uncle Joe’s Pizza, Lake Country Hobby, Mr. Twistee’s, Geneva Teachers Association, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, the Geneva Family YMCA, the Geneva City School District, Mark’s Pizzeria, Cam’s Pizzeria, and Nina McCarthy.
“We are so grateful to everyone who generously donated prizes,” said Anne Schühle, the new co-chair of the Literacy Action Team with Jamie Wagner, a pre-K through 12th-grade personalized learning coach with the school district. “While the benefits of reading are the real bonus, we all know that a little incentive never hurts. And it was a lot of fun to be able to see all the families, masked and safely distanced, because of City Recreation Director Dave Sharman’s efforts to ensure we had enough space in the downtown parking lot.”
Geneva 2030’s Literacy Action Team is made up of representatives of the Geneva Public Library, Geneva Reads, the city school district, Geneva Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning and the Agri-Business Child Development center.