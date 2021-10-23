GENEVA — Claudia Mosqueda Aguilera knew what she wanted and diligently pursued it.
The result? On Sept. 2, she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen.
The daughter of Adela Aguilera Figueroa and Felix Mosqueda Aguilera, Claudia moved here from Mexico with her family in November 2015. She learned English at Geneva High School and graduated in 2019. Since then she has been employed by the school district and now works in the West Street School office.
As soon as Claudia had lived here five years — the point at which an immigrant can apply for citizenship — she contacted Literacy Volunteers Ontario-Yates for assistance with the lengthy application and studying for the interview. Volunteer Alaine Espenscheid helped her, knowing Claudia could be asked any 10 of 100 U.S. history and civics questions. She also had to demonstrate competency in English. Within three months, she was ready to apply and passed the test.
She was administered the Oath of Allegiance by a USCIS officer in Buffalo, and her parents were present to witness her achievement.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional naturalization ceremony has been discontinued. Applicants for citizenship are now sworn in the same day as their successful interview.
Claudia, who has said she is very appreciative of Espenscheid’s support, is very pleased and proud to be a U.S. citizen. She said she believes she has more opportunities now that she is a citizen and can vote. Her family is proud of her, too.
She is continuing to improve her English writing with LVOY tutor Mark Obbie.