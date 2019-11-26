GENEVA — On Nov. 23, at the Palmyra Macedon FIRST Lego League Qualifying Tournament, Geneva Robotics walked away with a championship trophy and qualified for the regional championships.
Founded by Sandra Chu to provide a competitive robotics experience for students ages 9-13 who live or go to school in Geneva, the team is in its first year of competition and less than six months old.
FIRST Lego League competition consists of three parts. Students must come up with an Innovation Project based on the year’s competitive theme; they must demonstrate development and use of the FIRST Lego League’s Core Values, and they must design and build a robot that can complete as many “missions” on the tournament game mat as possible in two and a half minutes. Teams are scored using a rubric for those three tasks as well as their overall robot design.
The day is intense. The gym is crowded with teams, their practice game mats, their Innovation Projects, coaches and spectators. The emcee for the day provides non-stop commentary at an uncomfortable volume that makes conversation, let alone rehearsal, coaching or thinking difficult. To see students ages 9-13 focus, perform and have fun in the chaos was astounding to most of the adults in the room.
The Qualifying Tournament was hosted by the Rochester Community Robotics Team at Pal-Mac High School. Twenty teams gathered in the gym for individual presentations and judging on their Innovation Projects, Core Values and Robot Design. After lunch, 60 Robot Game Rounds ensued.
Between Rounds, the students hunkered down to adjust their programs to counteract the quirks and whims of the tournament’s tables, something the competition stresses as part of the day’s challenges.
Geneva Robotics sent two teams, the Earth Builders and Rockin’ Traffic.
This FLL theme was “City Shapers.” Students were asked to choose a public building or space in their community and make it more beautiful, more useful, greener, more accessible or stronger.
Rockin’ Traffic chose to tackle the log jam of cars at morning drop-off at the Middle and High School. Their innovation: eliminate all car drop-offs and utilize three strategically chosen “pick-up” spots in the city. From there, students would be bused to school, reducing individual car traffic by 75 percent.
Earth Builders chose to make Geneva City Government more accessible to kids, thus developing the next generation of engaged citizens. They proposed an indoor play space in City Hall complete with interactive exhibits that teach kids how our City Government works. The main focal point of their project is a working ballot box for kids only that would collect votes on kids’ issues in our city such as what summer programs the City should run, or where the next playground should be installed. The City could then use this information to integrate kids’ voices into their decision-making.
As a result of their performances through the day, Rockin’ Traffic drove away with the Innovation Project Award. The Earth Builders were selected as one of only 5 teams to progress onto the Regional Championships.
“The team has been working incredibly hard. They’ve been practicing two hours a week since early August and often have independent work to do at home between practices. In the last two weeks, some team members put in 2-3 additional hours each day prior to competition. At the competition, they handled an incredible amount of frustration and pressure better than the adults. We all can learn a lot of lessons from these students about perseverance, grit and teamwork,” said coach Sandra Chu.
“We went into the competition with the goal of putting points on the board and possibly winning an award for one of our projects. Being recognized for the extensive work they did on their project was hugely rewarding but progressing onto the next round was simply mind-boggling. At first, I didn’t think it was us. I actually had to check the team number they were announcing against the one on my t-shirt to realize that it was true.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in the next two weeks but we’re up for the opportunity!”
Also competing were two teams from the North Street School. The Robo Panthers team of McKenna George, Athena Tumbelekis, Lorelai Ventura and Amelia Williams took home the Core Values Award and were praised for their excellent teamwork.
Geneva Robotics is sponsored by the Wyckoff Foundation, The Geneva Education Foundation, Brenda and Dave Rickey, Lowes (Geneva), Applied Materials (Gloucester, MA), New York Life Insurance, Susan K. Tuvell, Tim Giarrusso, and Alan Zoyhofski. They are coached by Sandra Chu, Chrissy Bennett West, Steph Annear and Joe Tate and has partnerships with the Geneva Family YMCA and the Hobart and William Smith Colleges initiative, Geneva 2030.
Their team roster includes Teddy Backhaus, Maddie Boisselle, Griffin Brown, Payce Chu-Lustig, Noah Cammarota, Colleen Flowers, Rowan Magee, Ella Monson, Katelynn Pilkenton, Brayden Spina, and Connor Spina. The team has openings for its developmental Spring Season. Please contact Sandra Chu at genevabots@gmail.com for more information.