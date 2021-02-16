GENEVA — The 14th annual Geneva Spelling Bee is in the books.
The following students earning the title of “Wizards of Spelling”:
1st place: Strummer Dunn, Grade 8.
2nd: Loretta Norwalk , Grade 8.
3rd: Josiah Noel, Grade 5.
4th: Phoebe King, Grade 4.
5th: Logan Kendall, Grade 8.
6th (tie): Zha’niya Dempsey, Grade 5.
6th (tie): Quinn Gao, Grade 5.
8th (tie): Theodore Backhaus, Grade 5.
8th (tie): Mia Tavarez, Grade 4.
8th (tie): Zara Komagan, Grade 6.
8th (tie): Ebenezer Aberra, Grade 4.
8th (tie): Aubrey Kendall, Grade 5.
13th (tie): Parker Basos, Grade 4.
13th (tie): Meghan Forbes, Grade 7.
13th (tie): Ahvianna Vistocco, Grade 6.