GENEVA — The 14th annual Geneva Spelling Bee is in the books.

The following students earning the title of “Wizards of Spelling”:

1st place: Strummer Dunn, Grade 8.

2nd: Loretta Norwalk , Grade 8.

3rd: Josiah Noel, Grade 5.

4th: Phoebe King, Grade 4.

5th: Logan Kendall, Grade 8.

6th (tie): Zha’niya Dempsey, Grade 5.

6th (tie): Quinn Gao, Grade 5.

8th (tie): Theodore Backhaus, Grade 5.

8th (tie): Mia Tavarez, Grade 4.

8th (tie): Zara Komagan, Grade 6.

8th (tie): Ebenezer Aberra, Grade 4.

8th (tie): Aubrey Kendall, Grade 5.

13th (tie): Parker Basos, Grade 4.

13th (tie): Meghan Forbes, Grade 7.

13th (tie): Ahvianna Vistocco, Grade 6.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...