NEWARK — Newark High School senior Rachel George received the 2021 Elmer J. Cunningham Educational Award.
George, the valedictorian of the Class of 2021, will attend Nazareth College and major in music therapy and French horn performance, with a minor in psychology.
The award is a trust fund created by the will of the late Clara Cunningham in memory of her brother, who was the first principal of Lincoln School. He served in that capacity for more than a quarter of a century.
In accordance with the terms of the will, a scholarship award is made annually to the “member of the senior class who, being a graduate of Lincoln Grammar School, has the highest scholastic average for his or her high school work and is accepted at a college or school where he or she will continue his or her formal education.”
George is the daughter of Korrine George and the late Russell George.