GENEVA — Every year for the past 28 years, up to 50 students have gathered on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus for the Environmental Studies Summer Youth Institute, to learn how to foster change and protect the environment.
The Institute is designed to introduce students to a variety of environmental issues and perspectives on nature and the environment, as well as college coursework more generally (it is worth one course credit). Last year, a diverse group of students came from 14 states and six countries, to learn about climate change law, the geography of garbage, environmental economics, and more.
This year, the Institute will be conducted online.
Executive Director and Professor of Science and Environmental Education Jim MaKinster is developing individual program sessions that combine asynchronous videos, online discussions and activities, offline explorations, and video conferences. One benefit of staying home is that students will be able to explore, document, and share the natural areas and environmental issues in their own communities, and begin to make change in their own backyards.
With support from the Wyckoff Family Foundation, the Institute has offered four $3,000 full tuition scholarships to Geneva High School students.
GHS students Makayla McCormick and Henry Loudon participated last year.
See the website http://essyi.hws.edu for more information about the curriculum, the faculty instructors, the diversity of students, application materials, and more.
Interested students should apply using the online application on the website. A completed application includes the application form, a short essay, high school transcript, and a teacher recommendation. The scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis and students should note on the application form that they would like to be considered for a Geneva High School ESSYI Scholarship.